Beyonce Rakes In Over $250 Million from the ‘Formation’ Tour

After wrapping the ‘Formation Tour’ earlier this month, the numbers are in and Beyonce is pulling in some major coin.

The stadium tour, which started in April, pulled a whopping $256,084,556 while selling 2.2 million tickets, Billboard reports. That’s an average of $5.2 million in gross just over 45,000 attendees per show.

The top stop on the tour came from the two shows at Wembley Stadium in London with $15.3 million and sold 142,500 tickets. New York’s City’s Citi Field took in $11.5 million and 73,486 tickets, the highest in North America.

This will likely put Queen Bey near the top of the highest grossing tours of 2016. And as a solo performer, she will take home quite a bit of change from it.