Beyoncé and Solange Knowles Become First Sisters to Land No. 1 Albums

Solange Knowles made history with the release of her first album since 2012, A Seat At the Table, after it jumped to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

This is Solange’s first time in the top slot, and also makes her and Beyoncé the first sisters to have both scored No. 1 albums. The only other siblings to have achieved such success are Michael and Janet Jackson, as well as Master P and his brother, Silkk the Shocker.

Like the Jackson siblings did in 2001 with their albums Invincible and All For You, Solange and Beyoncé both nabbed the No. 1 spot in the same calendar year.

Way to make Houston proud!