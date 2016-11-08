A Big Time Win for the PV Panthers

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are on a three-game winning streak, after defeating the Alcorn State Braves 31-27 this past weekend. The Panthers are still trying to get a bid in the SWAC Championship game in Houston. This win put them closer to that ultimate goal.

The Braves’ quarterback, Lenorris Footman, was able to play after battling injuries during the entire season, but was knocked out of the game midway in the second quarter after a sack. The Braves were able to get on the board first with a De’Lance Turner touchdown run that went for 8 yards. The Braves were in the lead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. After Noah Johnson, the Braves’ second string quarterback, broke a huge 78-yard touchdown run, the Panthers were finally able to answer with a score of their own. Quarterback Jalen Morton threw an interception, but it was called back due to a pass interference call. Three plays later, Morton was able to find Sta’fon McCray for a six-yard touchdown. The Braves were in lead 14-10 at the half.

The Panthers were able to take their first lead of the game, on their first drive of the second half. Caleb Broach broke a 39-yard run. Three plays later, Morton scampered into the end zone from the 13-yard line. The Panthers’ Morton was intercepted by LeCharles Pringle at the Panthers’ four-yard line. On the next play, the Braves’ Johnson found pay dirt for a nine-yard touchdown. The Panthers’ Morton was able to put the interception behind him, and threw a 44-yard touchdown bomb to Darius Floyd. It was a close game at the end of third quarter with the Panthers leading 24-21. On the Panthers’ first drive of the fourth quarter, they were able to drive down the field and score a touchdown. Morton was able to get his second rushing touchdown of the game. The Braves’ were able to answer with a touchdown by Johnson, who ran his third touchdown in from 16 yards out. The extra point was blocked by the Panthers’ Treveon Billings. The Panthers’ defense held out for the rest of the game and secured the win.

The Panthers were able to get a big time win over the defending SWAC Champions. Their next game is against the Southern University Jaguars, who are currently undefeated in the conference. This next game for the Panthers is a must win game.