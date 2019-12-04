Bill Cosby Spoke from Prison and the Whole World Listened

When Bill Cosby opened up to the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) in his first interview since his incarceration more than a year ago, the acclaimed actor/producer/comedian said he wanted to get a message across to Black America – to African American men in particular.

However, like the old E.F. Hutton stock brokerage firm commercial that boasted, “When E.F. Hutton speaks, everybody listens,” it was the entire world that paid attention to what Cosby had to say.

Television news outlets, newspapers, and media companies around the globe shared the NNPA exclusive – in many cases, making it their lead story.

Some of the headlines included:

“Bill Cosby Shares More Pound Cake From Prison” – The Root.

“Bill Cosby Says he won’t show remorse at parole hearing” – CNN.

“Bill Cosby shows no remorse in first interview from prison: ‘It’s all a set up’ – Yahoo Entertainment.

“Bill Cosby Says He Has No Remorse in Prison Interview” – Radar Online.

“Still in Prison Bill Cosby Breaks His Silence, Maintains His Innocence” – CBN News.

“Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum” – ABC News.

“Bill Cosby on Life in Prison, Calls Trial a ‘Setup,’ Jurors ‘Imposters’ – Hollywood Reporter.

“Bill Cosby Gives First Interview Since Being Sentenced, Claims Trial was a ‘Set-up’ – People.

“Bill Cosby Could Profit from Lucrative TV Streaming Deals Despite Vowing No Remorse for Sexual Assault” – Newsweek.

Rolling Stone, Vibe, The Daily Beast, Global News Canada, CNN International, Stuff New Zealand, Deadline.com, Fox News, The Associated Press, and the New York Post’s Page Six, counted among the hundreds of outlets around the world that ran the Black Press of America exclusive with Cosby.

On Tuesday, November 26, Court TV, featured the story during a live, nationally-televised 30-minute segment with host Vinnie Politan.

