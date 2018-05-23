Bill Russell, NBA Legend, Rushed to Hospital

Eighty-four year-old Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell was rushed to the hospital Friday night. It was reported initially that Russell was suffering from heart trouble and shortness of breath. This was not the first scare Russell has had. In 2014 he collapsed during a speaking engagement in Lake Tahoe. It was later confirmed by a representative for Russell that he was hospitalized for dehydration and was kept overnight for observation. Russell also made a statement saying that it was indeed dehydration and that his wife reminds him often that he doesn’t drink enough water. He went on to say, “My friends know I don’t have a heart to give me trouble.”