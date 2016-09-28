Black Americans Are Realists, Not Complainers

Let’s set the record straight. Blacks are not complaining about their socio-economic-plight, because ninety-nine-percent will simply vote for Hillary. But, allow me to paraphrase a statement made recently, by a senior level Trump campaign official: “stop complaining, because since 1964 Civil Rights Act and 1965 Voting Rights Act (50 years) Blacks have had absolutely nothing to complain about. Blacks can only blame themselves for their own failures (socio-economic-plight), because you are lazy. Racism only surfaced when Barack Obama was elected President”. This statement, in and of itself, is proof positive why The White House is painted white and called The White House. To be sure, a Black family was “NEVER-EVER” supposed to reside in a house that was built by slaves for Whites only. Hence, her statements concerning Blacks are “absolutely and eternally” true for all Whites in America. If a White individual is poor in America it is truly based upon self-consequential-behavior, not institutional structures and policies. Whereas, since (1619) Blacks have been burdened with the “shackles” of institutional structural policies designed to dehumanize. Without a doubt, the Trump campaign is “absolutely” based upon Whites complaining about their socio-economic-plight. Otherwise there is no basis for the “ignorance” of a Trump Presidential candidacy? In fact, there is no earthly “rational” explanation for the “mass-political-insanity” of a man like Trump obtaining the Presidential nomination of a major Political Party.

Former President George W. Bush was a “moral-integrity-conscience” oriented individual that kept America safe after the worst attack on American soil (9:11). And, of course, hindsight is 20-20. G.W. Bush is a good and decent man. But, more importantly, former President Bush was socialized in a family environmental structure that understands the moral dimensions of public-service-leadership-responsibility. At the recent dedication (September 24th 2016) of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. George W. Bush was at his moral and intellectual best; especially when he said: “The museum shows our commitment to history. A great nation does not hide its history. It faces its flaws and corrects them. This museum tells the truth that a country founded on the promise of liberty held millions in chains. The price of our union was America’s original sin. From the beginning some spoke to truth. John Adams, who called slavery an “evil of colossal magnitude”, their voices were not heeded, and often not heard. But they were always known to a power greater than any on earth, one who loves his children and meant them to be free.……..Even today, the journey toward justice is still not complete. But this museum will inspire us to go farther and get there faster”. Donald, wrong on the throne but not long. The words of former President George W. Bush is what “visionary spiritual Presidential Leadership” is all about; appealing to the “better angels of the human spirit, not the dark side”. And, therefore, taunting what are you complaining about is not Presidential leadership?

Therefore, Donald Trump, you can learn a valuable spiritual and moral leadership lesson from former President Bush’s speech at the formal opening of the National Museum of African American History. And, you can also learn this lesson from the Bush Family Foundations: “life is not found in the abundance of things; which an individual possesses, but in loving and serving others in Jesus’s name. An individual should never use charitable foundation funds to hook and crook, that is “use other people’s money” to purchase a ten-foot portrait of one’s self.

Question: How can any American in “good” moral conscience follow the philosophical teachings, “leadership style“, and economic doctrine of Donald Trump? Trump, as well as, many of his loyal supporters refuses to publicly say that the KKK as represented by the David Dukes of America is deplorable. If fifty years (1964-1965) later Blacks do not have anything to complain about why are so many unarmed Black males being killed by police officers? But, more importantly, how can a police officer, flying around in a helicopter, determine that a Black man with his “hands-up” is a “bad-dude”. Question: Is he a bad dude because he is Black? Or is he a bad dude because he broke the law (criminal)? Which is it? Are the real issues codified-laws or moral conscience enforcement of laws?

Every American knows that morality cannot be legislated; this is why police departments exist. Unfortunately, the process and procedures by which police officers are professionally recruited and trained must be radically altered. Simply because too many police officers are recruited from military-service-organizations; whereby they have been trained to “take-out” individuals that appear to be enemy combatants. Morality is about moral conscience and intellectual integrity, not law. Everything Trump says and does is supported by far too many Americans, and he might win the 2016 Presidential election; if there is a low voter turn-out. If Trump is elected President then the world will know that America is “spiritually” sin-sick. There are those who say I am conflicted concerning the choice in the 2016 Presidential election, because the choice is between what is commonly called: “the lesser of two-evils”. Please allow me to help those God-fearing Americans that are spiritually conflicted about the choice. Fellow Americans, in the political arena, lesser is always better than greater that is since you “must” vote. Voting is the sacred-foundation (soul) of what social democracy is all about, because “choice” is a divine right. Politics is imperfect (secular-human-business). Therefore, by nature politics is about relativism. Religion is divine (God’s) business: God-versus-devil. Of course, after death it is all God’s business; even the devil is out of the equation (Hebrews 9:27).

In conclusion, Trump Campaign Officials, Black Americans are not complainers, but realists. Blacks know evil when they see and hear it. The Presidential election of 2016 is about intellectual ability to perform the duties associated with the job, not “liabilities”. Therefore, Blacks live the spiritual meaning of the lyrics of the gospel song written by Reverend Paul Jones: I WON’T COMPLAIN. “I’ve had some good days. I’ve had some hills to climb. I’ve had some weary days, and some sleepless nights. But when I look around and think back. All of my good days outweigh my bad days. I won’t complain…I want to thank God. He’s been so good to me.” I’m alive. Selah!