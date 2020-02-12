Black Girl Magic: Grand Champion Edition – Aldine ISD Student First African American Woman to Receive Prestigious Honor in 61-Year History of Livestock Show

ABOVE: Angel Allen and her her prized steer, Butterscotch

Nothing like a history-making moment!

Angel Allen, who is a senior at Nimitz Senior High School, not only made school history, but she also made history in the Aldine Independent School District, becoming the first African American woman to have her prized steer, Butterscotch, receive the Grand Champion title in the 61-year history of Aldine ISD Livestock Show.

Angel raised Butterscotch for nine months in preparation for the 61st Annual Aldine ISD Livestock Show competition, and as a result of her efforts, she earned the highest title that a Future Farmers of America (FFA) student can receive.

FFA has been a foundation building, extracurricular student organization that allows students who are interested in agriculture and leadership to pursue their passion.

Not only did Angel enjoy receiving the distinction of Grand Champion, her steer, Butterscotch, was also recently auctioned off at the Aldine ISD Sale of Champions for $16,500.

All the proceeds that are made during the Aldine ISD Sale of Champions auction go directly to the students, who typically use those dollars to attend the college or university of their choice.

Congratulations Angel Allen, on making Houston proud, and for allowing us to celebrate your history-making accomplishment during Black History Month!