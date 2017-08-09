Black Girls Rock! Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny

The last time we saw Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny (better known as “Little Miss Flint”) she was all smiles as she and then (… now in my mind) President Barack Obama embraced during his visit to her hometown of Flint, Mi. At the young age of eight, she penned a letter to the President asking him to visit Flint amidst the terrible water crisis that is still very much a problem to this day. President Obama wrote her back and followed through on his promise to visit. The then 9-year-old girl also got a visit from #45 and looked absolutely petrified but that is neither here nor there.

This past Sunday, a 10-year-old Amariyanna lent her face and voice to a back-to-school supply distribution event after partnering with the nonprofit organization Pack Your Back. “I wanted to make sure kids got the best start possible to the school year and for their parents to not have to worry about having to buy supplies,” Amariyanna explained. “I’m a Flint kid that wants to help all the other Flint kids.”

And that is why she rocks!