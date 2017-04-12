Black Heritage Society Honors Civil Rights Icons Rosa Parks and Nelson Mandela

ABOVE: Elected officials and community leaders participate in groundbreaking ceremony to honor Civil Rights icons Rosa Parks and Nelson Mandela

This past Tuesday, April 4th, the Black Heritage Society held a groundbreaking ceremony to honor Civil Rights icons Rosa Parks and Nelson Mandela with bench statues at the MLK Memorial Plaza at MacGregor Park.

Back in 2014, the Black Heritage Society (BHS) established the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Project and unveiled one of Houston’s most precious sculptures at MacGregor Park. The memorial honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a larger than life size statue and a chronicle of Dr. King’s life embedded with granite in the floors of the plaza along with historical quotes taken from his speeches.

In a continued effort to honor the peace and dignity of such a wonderful man, BHS had planned an Expansion Project to include the expansion of the “Tree of Life” Reflection Area, where there plan has been to add four (4) larger than life bench statues of major figures of our time.

The first two of the four are bench statues of Rosa Parks (Mother of the Civil Rights Movement) and Nelson Mandela (anti-apartheid revolutionary and former President of South Africa). Two other major icons will be similarly enshrined at a later date. The expansion project will also include a 6’ x 10’ granite wall that recognizes and honors many others who made outstanding contributions to both civil and human rights in America and around the world.

The groundbreaking was held on April 4th, which is the anniversary of the death of Dr. King. Several elected officials and community leaders were on hand to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony, such as Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Councilmember Dwight Boykins, Minister Robert Muhammad, BHS Founder Ovide Duncantell and many others.