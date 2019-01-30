“Black Panther” Won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture

At Sunday night’s 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, “Black Panther” won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a motion picture. Other noteable winners include:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: “Black Panther”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: “This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”