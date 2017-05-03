Black Press Panel at TSU Focuses on Importance of Black Press in Today’s Society

ABOVE: (L-R) Forward Times Publisher/CEO Karen Carter Richards, esteemed photojournalist Earlie Hudnall and Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney, with TSU students Nicole Tall and Naeemah McCants, who are both journalism majors

The Texas Southern University (TSU) recently hosted a panel discussion on the Black Press entitled “The Black Press Matters at the Intersection of Activism, Accountability, Social Justice, Public Policy, Politics and the Way Forward,” discussing the importance of the Black Press in today’s society. The panel, consisting of Forward Times Publisher/CEO Karen Carter Richards, Sonny Messiah Jiles, Dorris Robinson Ellis, Earlie Hudnall, and guest speaker Jeffrey L. Boney, spoke to attendees about their experiences, while also answering questions about the historic relevance of the Black Press and the need for the Black Press to continue being a trusted voice.