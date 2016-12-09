Blackshear Elementary Celebrates 100 Years in Houston’s Third Ward

For many of you who may have been around the city of Houston for a while, you may have heard about Blackshear Elementary School in Houston’s historic Third Ward.

Well, what many of you may not have known is that Blackshear Elementary will be celebrating its “100th Year Gala” on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum, 3816 Caroline, Houston, TX, 77004, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The theme of the all-black attire gala is “Living a Legacy of High Expectations” and will feature a Meet & Greet Gospel Fest, Sit-Down Dinner, Live Entertainment, Dancing and Door Prizes.

The school, which was named after Edward L. Blackshear, was built in 1916 and expanded in 1960, 1965 and then 1980. Blackshear served as the first principal of Emancipation Park School, then assumed the direction of Prairie View State Normal and Industrial College (now Prairie View A&M University), which was a preparatory school for Black teachers.

Sadly, many other Third Ward elementary schools have been demolished, such as Turner and Dunbar; combined, like Turner/Lockhart; repurposed like J. Will Jones and Dodson; or simply taken over by private charters like Douglas; but Blackshear is still standing as a beacon in the Third Ward community, 100 years later, and should be celebrated.

For questions regarding the upcoming 100th Year Gala, please contact Dianne Davis at 713-942-1481 or ddavis40@houstonisd.org.