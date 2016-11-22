Blue Lives Matter? Yeah Right…Not When The Killers Are White

I was checking out my social media pages the other day, when I saw that yet another police officer had been shot and killed while on duty. I was devastated, and to be honest, the curious Black man in me had to find out who had killed this latest police officer.

In all honesty, I had to find out if the officer was Black or White. Don’t judge me, but it’s true.

Well, in my discovery, I found that in Canonsburg, PA, Officer Scott Bashioum had been shot and killed, and a fellow police officer, James Saieva Jr., had been shot and injured by a 47-year-old White male named Michael Cwiklinski, who shot both Canonsburg police officers with a rifle while they responded to a domestic dispute report that he had been fighting with his pregnant wife, 28-year-old Dalia Sabae. So, as I further researched, I discovered that Cwiklinski had not only shot both officers, killing one, he had also shot his wife and himself. Officer Saieva is alive and recovering; but Officer Bashioum is dead, along with the gunman and his wife.

The thing that immediately struck me was that I had not heard a peep about this on the mainstream media, as in other tragic shootings of police officers; and more importantly, I had not heard a peep from the “Blue Lives Matter” movement advocates.

So, this prompted me to dig a little deeper and find more stuff, because I just knew that the “Blue Lives Matter” contingency had raised holy hell about what had happened to these police officers.

I found that the murder of Officer Bashioum, by this White male shooter, totaled the seventh police officer to be shot and killed in the United States in an 8 day period. Wow!

Guess what I noticed? “Blue Lives Matter” hasn’t made a big fuss about it.

Yes, during that entire 8-day period, I found the story of a 50-year-old eastern Arizona police officer named Officer Darrin Reed, who had been shot and killed by a White man named Daniel Erickson, while he responded to a call. Once law enforcement officials found Erickson, they had a standoff with him, and after more than 6 hours of negotiations, the standoff ended when police officers finally had enough and returned fire, eventually killing the murderous gunman.

Guess what I noticed? “Blue Lives Matter” hasn’t made a big fuss about this either.

Then, I found another story during that 8-day period, where two Georgia sheriff’s deputies, 41-year-old Patrick Sondron and 39-year-old Daryl Smallwood, were fatally shot after they responded to a call of a dispute between neighbors. Other police officers showed up on the scene, and killed the White male gunman, 57-year-old Ralph Elrod.

Guess what I noticed? “Blue Lives Matter” hasn’t made a big fuss about this either.

The same goes for the death of Utah police Officer Cody Brotherson, 25, as he was outside of his vehicle trying to deploy tire spikes when a car that was stolen, with three juveniles inside, who are believed to be White, ran him over like a defenseless animal. Or, the same goes for New York City police Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, 41, who was killed, and wounded another officer, Sgt. Emmanuel Kwo, after the officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman who reported that an armed man had broken into an apartment in Brooklyn. Once the officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Manuel Rosales nearby, and he shot them both. Police returned fire and killed him. And lastly, I discovered the story of two Des Moines, IA police officers, Sgt. Anthony Tony Beminio, 38, and Officer Justin Martin, 24, who were separately ambushed, shot and killed while sitting in their police cars, by a 46-year-old White male named Scott Michael Greene.

Similar to the first two incidents I mentioned, as it relates to the police killings in Utah, New York City and Iowa, guess what I noticed? You guessed it.

“Blue Lives Matter” hasn’t made a big fuss about this either. But why haven’t they?

To me, this is about race. When the Black Lives Matter movement took off, criticizing the actions of police officers who assaulted and killed Black people, many of them unarmed, it prompted an immediate rebuke by many police unions and mostly White critics. So many of them were so up-in-arms, that they tried to make a mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement, by starting the Blue Lives Matter movement. Even here in Harris County, recently defeated Harris County DA Devon Anderson and recently defeated Harris County Sheriff Ron Hickman, held a press conference to blame the Black Lives Matter movement for the ambush killing of Deputy Darren Goforth, which was a bold-faced lie that they never apologized for.

There appears to be a huge deal of hypocrisy being displayed here in this country by the many members of law enforcement and mostly White critics who have sought to vilify the ‎Black Lives Matter movement since it started, by countering it with ‘Blue Lives Matter’, yet have been seemingly as quiet as a church mouse when it comes to the number of police officers that have been threatened, attacked, assaulted and even murdered by White people. Oh, and best believe, I’m not going to let the mainstream media off the hook, on their deafening silence compared to when the narrative was being pushed and regurgitated by the mainstream media, that the Black Lives Matter movement was to blame for those police officers being killed in Dallas and in Baton Rouge earlier this year after the deaths of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling.

Hell, they’ve introduced, and even passed legislation in some states, Blue Lives Matter legislation, to try to protect police officers and treat the incident as a hate crime with harsher penalties against the perpetrators. The question for me now becomes, will these White men who murdered and attempted to murder our outstanding members of law enforcement be held accountable for this hate crime against police? Sadly, I don’t believe they will.

If Americans want to truly see this nation move forward, then the mainstream media and mimicking groups like the Blue Lives Matter movement must be equitable with their disdain and criticism, and be more responsible with what they disseminate to the general public, especially during tumultuous times as these.

Let me pull up a chair and get my popcorn ready for this. This should be an interesting story to see played out before our very eyes. Blue Lives Matter movement advocates…the spotlight is on you, and we are all waiting in anticipation of how you plan to respond to these White men, who have no value for our wonderful men and women in uniform. They deserve to be held accountable as people of color get held accountable, and the voices of the Blue Lives Matter activists need to be just as loud now, as they’ve been towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jeffrey L. Boney serves as Associate Editor and is an award-winning journalist for the Houston Forward Times newspaper. Jeffrey has been a frequent contributor on the Nancy Grace Show and Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield. Jeffrey has a national daily radio talk show called Real Talk with Jeffrey L. Boney, and is a dynamic, international speaker, experienced entrepreneur, business development strategist and Founder/CEO of the Texas Business Alliance. If you would like to request Jeffrey as a speaker, you can reach him at jboney1@forwardtimes.com.