Bo Porter Announces 2020 Future All-Stars Sports Development Academy Summer Camp

The 2020 FASS Summer Camp is set to take place from June 1 through August 14, 2020, where 25 children living in single-parent households will receive scholarships to attend the camp.

Former Houston Astros Manager Bo Porter recently announced that applications are being accepted now for this year’s Future All-Stars Sports (FASS) Development Academy Summer Camp. The camp is set to take place at the Imani School, located at 12401 South Post Oak Road, Houston, TX 77045, and is an 11-week program, commencing on June 1st through August 14th from 9 am to 3 pm.



Bo Porter and Baseball Youth

The FASS Development Academy Summer Camp program is designed for beginners, advanced student-athletes or for kids just looking to get into great shape. The camp will challenge campers to improve, enhance and develop the critical baselines needed for long-term athletic success.



The enrollment is open to boys and girls ages 5-14 and will include sports training and development in the following areas: Baseball, Basketball, Dodgeball, Football, Golf, Kickball, Lacrosse, Pickle Ball, Soccer, Softball, Tennis, Track, and Volleyball.



“We are so excited to bring the Bo Porter’s Future All-Stars Sports Development Academy to the children of The Imani School,” said Patricia Hogan Williams, Head of School at The Imani School. “Mr. Porter’s vast experience as a professional athlete, coach, Manager of the Houston Astros, and his passion for helping young people grow and develop make for a perfect match with our school. The addition of this comprehensive program represents a huge step forward for our sports program and opens up a new world of opportunities for our students.”



Growing up, Bo Porter was raised in a single-parent household. Bo has first-hand knowledge of the challenges single parents face through witnessing his mom’s efforts to overcome obstacles trying to find Development programs for him as a youth.



For that reason, through his charity, Bo Porter Charities, Porter will provide scholarships to 25 children living in Single Parent households. Qualified Applicants can select an essay topic from the list below and email their essay to bo@boporterfass.com.



Essay Topics:

Why is education important? Why is philanthropy important? Why is it important for kids to play sports?

Enrollment is open to the public. The deadline to enroll is June 1, 2020 (if the camp has not reached capacity). Interested applicants who enroll before March 10th will receive a 15% discount. Additionally, discounted pricing is available to families enrolling multiple campers/siblings. For a full list of the camp requirements and to register your child for the camp visit www.boporterfass.com and click the events tab.