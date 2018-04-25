‘Boomerang’ Coming to BET and more in this week’s Entertainment

Just days after announcing the cancellation of HBCU-inspired drama, The Quad, BET is preparing viewers for the reboot of 1992 comedy, Boomerang, starring Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens and Halle Berry.

The network has given a straight-to-series order for a remake of the classic as a half-hour comedy produced by Paramount Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is set to explore “contemporary workplace dynamics, including the changing role of gender, office politics, relationships and the conflicts between Generation X and millennials,” the outlet reported. A prominent business exec based on Murphy’s character, “finds that his lifestyle choices have turned back on him when his new boss turns out to be a bigger deviant than he is.”

There’s no word if any of the original stars will appear in the series and the project has yet to lock down an official writer and executive producer.

Cole’s ‘KOD’ Broke First-Day Streaming Records on Apple Music & Spotify

J. Cole released his fifth studio album KOD on Friday, April 20 with little to no promotion. Now Billboard is reporting that the album has broken streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify respectively.

The 12-track album has broken Apple’s record for the most first-day album streams of any artist. Cole’s KOD was played more than 64.5 million times through Apple Music and beat out the previous record held by Drake’s VIEWS by more than a million streams. It is a pretty impressive feat considering the latter project was released exclusively to iTunes and the platform.

The J. Cole album also set the record for the most 24-hour streams for a U.S. album on Spotify. KOD was played 36.7 million times within its first day on the streaming platform. The previous record was also held by Drake’s More Life.

KOD is comprised of music that touches on drug abuse, depression, addiction and Black culture.

Jordan Peele to Produce Lorena Bobbitt Docuseries for Amazon

Amazon has greenlit a documentary series on Lorena Bobbitt with Jordan Peele attached as an executive producer.

The four-part series, titled “Lorena,” will delve into the notorious case of husband and wife John and Lorena Bobbitt. In 1993, Lorena made headlines around the world when she cut off her husband’s penis. She later claimed that she did so after he raped her. The series will examine how the case laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalistic media coverage. It will also explore the national discussion on domestic and sexual assault in America.

“When we hear the name ‘Bobbitt’ we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full blown media spectacle,” Peele said. “With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse, and her demand for justice. This is Lorena’s story and we’re honored to help her tell it.”

Josh Rofé will direct the series. Peele and Win Rosenfeld will executive produce for Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. Rofé will also executive produce along with Steven J. Berger for Number 19, Jenna Santoianni and Tom Lesinski for Sonar Entertainment.

“Jordan has proven himself as a captivating voice of social critique and we are excited to work with him on this project,” said Heather Schuster, head of unscripted for Amazon Originals. “‘Lorena’ reframes Lorena Bobbitt’s story around issues of sexism and domestic abuse and offers Prime members an exclusive new view into how America got her story wrong and maybe continues to get it wrong.”

Peele is coming off of an Oscar win for best original screenplay for his film “Get Out.” He is also the co-creator of the TBS comedy series “The Last OG” starring Tracy Morgan. Peele is also set to executive produce a reboot of “Twilight Zone” for CBS All Access and “Lovecraft Country” for HBO.

Paula Patton Ghostwrote for Robin Thicke

Paula Patton was a ghostwriter for Robin Thicke.

The 42-year-old actress helped her ex-husband pen music under the pseudonym Max Haddington and has credits on tracks like ‘Magic, ‘Dreamworld,’ ‘Get in My Way’ and ‘Diamonds.’

Speaking on New York’s Hot 97 radio station, she said: “We did it together since we were kids. I was with Robin since I was 15 years old. You know, Robin and I wrote a lot of songs together … My name on the albums is Max Haddington. I was like [to Robin], ‘Well, Max Haddington will just seem like another writer with you, so it doesn’t seem like you’re writing with your girl.’”

Meanwhile, Paula and Robin Thicke have found “harmony and peace” for the sake of their child, eight-year-old son Julian, and he is enjoying being a big brother to Robin’s new baby daughter Mia, who he has with girlfriend April Love Geary.

Paula said: “He loves being a brother. It’s a great thing. I think that family, no matter what – divided, [or if] it’s in new places – you have to find harmony and peace for your children. He is in that place right now and it’s a beautiful thing to see. He absolutely adores his little sister Mia.”

Paula revealed Julian is already starting to follow in his father’s musical footsteps.

She said: “He loves to sing. He’s taking after his daddy. Once he saw ‘High School Musical’ and he saw Zac Efron be on the basketball court but sing at the same time, he like got a new feel for it. So we’ll see what happens.”