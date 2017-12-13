Boykins Decides NOT to Run For Texas Governor

ABOVE: Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins

This past Sunday, after seriously weighing the decision, Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins announced that he will not be running for Governor of Texas.

“There is a lot of work to be done in his current role and he will remain committed to the residents of District D,” said Boykins at the press conference at The Power Center.

In the coming weeks, Council Member Boykins plans to meet with the Democratic candidates for Governor, the Texas Democratic Party Chair, and the Harris County Democratic Party Chair to see how he can be of assistance in turning Texas blue in 2018, 2020, and 2022.