Brandy Falls Unconscious on Plane

The man who jumped to Brandy’s aid after she passed out aboard a plane last week just so happened to be related to Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian’s uncle is a physician, and by chance was on the same aircraft as Brandy when the singer became unconscious before takeoff last Friday, according to TMZ.

Amid the medical scare, Kardashian’s uncle — who was not identified — sprang into action and assisted Brandy until paramedics were able to arrive at the scene and board the plane, according to the gossip website. Brandy was ultimately OK.

Adding intrigue to the situation is the fact that the Kardashian family has long been connected to Brandy’s, considering Kim infamously filmed a sex tape with the singer’s brother Ray J while they were dating.

Brandy, 38, was hospitalized Friday after passing out on the plane but was released from medical care later that day.

A rep for the singer attributed the incident to Brandy’s overwhelming work schedule.

“She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including internationally.”

“She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5:45 am flight,” the statement continued. “The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days.”

Someone seated near Brandy on the plane claims the singer took an undisclosed pill before losing consciousness, according to TMZ.

Brandy was headed to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport before the medical scare.