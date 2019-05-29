Breaking News: New Updates in the Chester “C.J.” Jackson Case

One Week Later, Caldwell Police Officer Placed on Administrative Leave; Texas Rangers Investigating

What a difference a week makes!

One week after the article entitled, “From County Jail to Critical Condition” was published in the Forward Times, there have been some interesting new developments that have occurred regarding the case involving 30-year-old Chester “C.J.” Jackson.

First, the Texas Rangers have agreed to investigate, and have already begun an investigation into the matter. Secondly, and the most interesting development involves the Caldwell Police Department in Caldwell, Texas. Attorneys for Jackson’s family tell the Forward Times that Caldwell Police Chief Charles Barnes confirmed this past week that one of their officers had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation related to that officer’s alleged engagement with and possible misconduct towards Jackson.

This is an interesting turn of events, especially considering there has been little to no details provided to the family, attorneys or the media, and it does not shed light on what actually happened to Jackson between the time of his arrest and his ending up in the hospital on life support battling for his life.

Jackson is still currently on life support in critical condition in the ICU at St. David Hospital in Austin, Texas. His condition has slightly improved, but he is still battling to recover.

Burleson County is the neighboring county of Waller County, which is 60 miles west of where Sandra Bland was arrested and died within 3 days of her arrest back in 2015.

Located within Burleson County, Caldwell has a population of approximately 4,100 and is roughly 71 percent White and 13% African American.

As it relates to Jackson, the Burleson County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency and the holding agency. So if Jackson was arrested by the Burleson County Sheriff’s Department and taken to the Burleson County jail, why would there be any reason for Jackson to come in contact or have to interact with anyone from the Caldwell Police Department?

These questions have still gone unanswered by Caldwell Police Chief Barnes, Burleson County Sheriff Thomas Norsworthy or anyone else who was in contact with Jackson. In the meantime, the full reason for the Caldwell police officer being place on administrative leave is unknown at this time, however we do know that it is in connection with CJ, which raises tons of red flags.

In a statement released from Burleson County Sheriff Norsworthy, he states:

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to doing what is right, legal and ethical. Mr. Chester Jackson and his family have our full sympathy. Since our first contact with Mr. Jackson in 2013, we have held Mr. Jackson’s safety and well-being in highest regard as we would for any member of the community.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to conducting a full and complete investigation into the actions and circumstances that have resulted in the current condition of Mr. Jackson, and to keeping Mr. Jackson’s family informed. At the conclusion of this investigation, all of our information will be made available to Mr. Jackson’s family and the community as appropriate.

On April 19th, Jackson’s family states they were told by the Burleson County Sheriff’s Department that he had been arrested by a Burleson County Sheriff officer for a Class C, low-level misdemeanor offense of public intoxication. Next thing you know, the family was told that Jackson was denied release from custody and wound up on life support in Austin.

According to the family’s attorneys, Sheriff Thomas Norsworthy stated he had footage from his jail showing Jackson being released on Sunday, April 21st, in perfect physical condition, but has yet to make that footage available after numerous requests.

The attorneys also state that they have requested records of the arrest, the charge, release documents, use of force reports and the jail surveillance footage depicting Jackson being physically fine when he was released from jail, but the Burleson County Sheriff’s Department has been stalling and has practically refused to provide any of the requested items to date.

To date, there are no court records of Jackson’s official arrest, nor any court proceedings.

The Forward Times will continue to follow this case and join in with the family’s attorneys to request the critical information that can help shed light on what truly happened to Jackson.