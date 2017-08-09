C-STEM End-of-Summer Camp Helps Prepare Kids for Back-to-School

ABOVE: C-STEM students explore the realm of electronics

Proving that learning can be fun and exciting, local nonprofit, C-STEM Teacher and Student Support Services (C-STEM), joined forces with The Health Museum and the ABB Foundation to show area Houston kids about the power of electricity.

The C-STEM Summer PopUp Maker Space Camp was held this past Friday at The Health Museum, just in time for Houston-area kids to head back to school.

“Studies show that children lose at least two months of knowledge gained during the school year,” said Dr. Reagan Flowers, founder of C-STEM. “This camp is a fun way to get kids excited about what they’re doing and then show them how their interests relate to science, technology, engineering and math. Our goal at C-STEM is attracting and retaining a diverse population of students in STEM fields to meet workforce demands.”

This one-day event allowed children to create their own products, while exploring the realm of electronics as they used C-STEM Maker Invention Kits.

“We are excited about partnering with C-STEM to expand our Discovery Camp programming and encourage students to engage authentically with science, technology, engineering, art and math,” said LaTanya Miles, Director of Education & Public Programs at The Health Museum. “Our educational programs at The Health Museum empower students with the fundamental skills needed to develop unique solutions to real-world problems. With a shared commitment to access and inclusion for those underrepresented in C-STEM careers, this pop-up camp allows us to both bridge gaps and encourage innovation in young scientists.”

The free event is one of four taking place in several cities. Over the next few weeks, C-STEM will conduct these camps in Detroit, Milwaukee and Raleigh. The idea is to spread the excitement and knowledge about C-STEM (communication, science, technology, engineering and math) related skills. These events are sponsored by ABB, a leading corporation in digital technology.

“Improving STEM education takes real innovation, and C-STEM is on the ground with schools, teachers, and kids finding new ways to make a difference,” said Matthew Young, Director of the ABB Foundation. “ABB is excited to partner with C-STEM and support these summer camps so students have more chances to embrace STEM learning throughout the year. We believe camps like these help prepare students for bright futures in technology, robotics and engineering at innovative companies like ABB.”

Every child received a backpack filled with science and technology goodies to keep them entertained through the summer and into the school year.

For more information on C-STEM Teacher and Student Support Services and the National C-STEM Competition please visit www.CSTEM.org or call 713-443-4521.