Can You Believe This?

American social democracy is based upon a “State-Rights (Slavery)-Protectionism-Philosophy” rather than the principle of “One-Person: One-Vote”. This is precisely why the struggle for “Voting Rights” protection is an ongoing political struggle. For, without a doubt, the philosophical foundation of the Electoral College is based upon the principle of property rights (Haves-Versus-Have-Nots). Question: Can you believe that an individual overwhelmingly wins the popular vote, but loses the election? Yes, it can happen, but only in America.

Individuals, who think that they know, and spiritually know not, are gladly rejoicing that Fidel Castro is dead. “All” Americans should be crying that the “Trumpster” was elected President of these United States of America, and the “Free” world should be crying, as well. Without a doubt, the “Trumpster” has no earthly intentions of following the “Leadership-Institutional-Protocols” that govern a social democracy. And, scripturally here’s the reason why: “The rich man’s wealth is his strong city, and as an high wall in his own conceit.” (Proverbs 18:11). The naive followers of an “unrighteous rich man” shall reap the “whirlwind”, because “Before destruction the heart of man is haughty, and before honour is humility.” (Proverbs 18: 12). But, more importantly, “When your fear cometh as desolation, and your destruction cometh as a whirlwind: when distress and anguish cometh upon you. Then shall they call upon me, but I will not answer; they shall seek me early, but they shall not find me: For they that hated knowledge, and did not choose the fear of the Lord: They would none of my counsel: they despised all my reproof.” (Proverbs 1: 21-30). Thus saith the Lord.

Can you believe this: The majority of American voters did not vote for the “Trumpster”? Question: Are the votes of the majority just like the “prophetic” voice of John the Baptist crying in the “wilderness of spiritual ignorance”? “The voice of one crying in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.” (Matthew 3: 3).

Can you believe this: That some men will drop to their knees for the “Trumpster”? Above all, that some women will accept “feminine” denigration in order to be a part of an immoral individual’s Presidential administration; especially after viewing the Billy Bush Video-Tape? But, more importantly, that some other men who claim “Christian Right Evangelical” credentials will bow-down to immorality? This is called “getting-in-the-weeds” of unrighteousness. Words matter, because once words are spoken they can never be taken back (retracted). Intellectually integrity says it all; because integrity is about how individuals spiritually-think and morally-behave in given situations. Hence, there are only a few individuals of moral VALOR (e.g., Gideon’s Three Hundred). Individuals of valor know how to love and serve others in the name of Jesus Christ.

Minorities in American society; especially Blacks have “existed and endured” human denigration and undeserved suffering, and of course, minorities will survive the Donald J. Trump Presidential Administration, because of FAITH in God, neither government nor men. For after all, we know, that spiritually “the first shall be last and the last shall be first (Heaven)”. For, “in the end times” rest assured: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6).

Can you believe that after almost 400 years of “institutionalized” discrimination based upon skin color some individuals still harbor “ill-will” toward others based upon skin-color? To all Americans who hate other Americans based upon skin-color “know-full-well” that minorities love all regardless of skin-color. But, minorities will not accept the majority “pissing” on them and call it rain from Heaven; God hates “Racism“, and He answers prayer. “For if the word spoken by angels was stedfast, and every transgression and disobedience received a just recompence of reward; how shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation…” (Hebrews 2: 2-3).

Scripturally, minorities love all individuals, because God hates discrimination based upon nationality and skin-color. For example, Miriam and Aaron (Moses’s sister and brother) criticized Moses because he married an Ethiopian woman, and God appeared before them in a cloud. “And the anger of the Lord was kindled against them; and he departed. And the cloud departed from the tabernacle; and, behold, Miriam became leprous, white as snow: and Aaron looked upon Miriam, and, behold she was leprous.” (Numbers 12: 9-10).

To be sure, the “Trumpster” is taking his “power” victory lap, consolidating his “spiritually confused” voting base. But, more importantly, the “Trumpster” is making “innuendoes” and “threats” toward the Press and the loyal opposition: Get in line or else suffer the consequences. Without a doubt, if the “Press and the loyal opposition” turn-tail and succumb, and not “spiritually” fight for what is right for all Americans then they have created the demise of the institutional democratic institutions of a “Great Society”.

Listen my fellow Americans; every day is the Lord’s Day. And, in His day it is a time of reckoning, because God will make that which is crooked straight. “Wait on the Lord, and keep his way, and he shall exalt thee to inherit the land: when the wicked are cut off, thou shalt see it. I have seen the wicked in great power, and spreading himself like a green bay tree. Yet he passed away, and lo, he was not: yea, I sought him, but he could not be found. Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace. But the transgressors shall be destroyed together: the end of the wicked shall be cut off. But the salvation of the righteous is of the Lord: he is their strength in time of trouble. And the Lord shall help them, and deliver them: he shall deliver them from the wicked, and save them, because they trust in him.” (Psalms 37: 34-40). Selah!