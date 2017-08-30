Cardi B Shows Support For Kaepernick At VMA’s, Gets Assaulted By Female Fan

After Cardi B delivered what only her fans are calling a “stellar” performance of her hit single “Bodak Yellow” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show, she gave a shout out to NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick. As you know, he’s been sidelined since the NFL blackballed the former San Francisco 49er.

“Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we’re gonna be standing for you,” she said, referencing his decision to kneel during the National Anthem in protest of the police brutality against people of color.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick has continued his mission to donate $1,000,000 to various charities this year, most recently donating over $30,000 to J.Cole’s charity the Dreamville Foundation.

Cardi also addressed rumors that she and Offset, of rap trio Migos, are engaged, telling Charlamagne tha God, “I’m a woman, I think every woman wants to get married and have children. It ain’t never too early to get married now! If you want to propose to me, you can.”

Meanwhile, the grammatically challenged reality TV star/rapper was assaulted by a female fan at the VMA’s Sunday night. A video has gone viral showing Cardi surrounded by security while she checks a woman who tried to grab her ass.

“Why would you grab my ass?” Cardi asked the fan. The woman attempted to touch her again, but she was shoved back by one of Cardi’s muscle men.