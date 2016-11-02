Chaos Reigns or Does It?

From where I sit, the world has gone completely crazy. Tragic world events, natural disasters, man’s renowned inhumanity to man all present a picture of faith being tested. That’s not to mention any personal challenges, family crises, health or even death issues you might be facing. More often than not, I do believe that a lot of the drama in my life, I’ve caused as a direct result of not having God cemented in my decision making process. It’s just part of who I’m trying to become. But, when I look at the world, there are other considerations that give me pause about what’s going on. Much of it has to do with me thinking religion has an awful lot to do with the insanity we all see and some experience each and every day.

Think about it. Most of the tensions in the world and subsequent conflict have some base root in what many see as radical religious behavior in the name of one God or another. Violence is condoned in the name of defending or protecting God. News media have tended to ignore this over time and report a territorial point of view in many cases. It’s about oil, land, power, national integrity or just plain money. This is changing as we speak however. I’m starting to see that many who fight and die are killed by someone of another, a different religion from theirs. That faith or lack thereof sanctions what have been called terrorist attacks, suicide bombers, righteous retaliation and of course political sovereignty. Now the God Christians serve gives us a significantly different point of view. Jesus teaches peace, love and understanding no matter how trite that may sound to you. But the man was killed for living and preaching a life predicated on love for fellow human beings and a definite intolerance of institutionalized persecution and oppression, particularly by the church.

We all know, or should know, the source of His strength in the midst of what He faced. This leads to my question about your source of faith in the midst of what the world is facing with you and me in it. That is not a rhetorical question. Do you know what your source of faith is? I find myself in prayer asking God to give me wisdom to learn from whatever experience I’m going through, good or bad. Likewise, I’m also praying for wisdom to understand what in the heaven is going on out here. The end result is usually the same. I ultimately have to put it all in the hands of the Lord. His divine will certainly supersedes my rather simplistic cause and effect view of life. I will admit to you though, that at times, man has forced me to consider that maybe the reason the world is going to hell in a hay basket is because the one true God is not imbedded in the process of decision making. When that doesn’t happen, chaos reigns. When it does, peace and peace of mind prevail because the outcome is known, Jesus is Lord. The world seemingly could use some rigorous training in the truth right about now. We sink or swim together because we’re all in the same boat, as in on the same planet. None of us can take any solace in the fact that the other end of the boat has a hole in it. Put your faith in the fact that God wins and those who believe in Him are the only true victors. Everybody else is a victim sad to say.

James, jaws@dallasweekly.com