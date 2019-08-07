Chevrolet and NNPA Wrap Up 2019 Discover the Unexpected Program in Style in Detroit with Fonzworth Bentley and DJ Envy

ABOVE: 2019 DTU Fellows (l to r): Emani Nichols (Morehouse College), Tyla Barnes (Hampton University), Miana Massey (Howard University), Sharon Joy Washington (Florida A&M), Tedarius Abrams (Bethune-Cookman University) and Elae Hill (North Carolina A&T) pictured alongside the DTU Advisor Fonzworth Bentley and Ambassador DJ Envy

What an amazing ride!

The 2019 Discover the Unexpected (DTU) is in the books and an exciting Closing Ceremony was recently held to celebrate the six DTU summer Fellows who truly “Discovered the Unexpected” throughout their respective internships at newspapers across the country.

The eight-week summer fellowship kicked off in Atlanta and culminated in Detroit.

Chevrolet and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) hosted the ceremony on Aug. 1 in Detroit at General Motors Global Headquarters, where they honored the six DTU summer Fellows for their commitment.

The 2019 DTU Journalism Fellows were Team Ingenious, which consisted of Tyla Barnes (Hampton University), Miana Massey (Howard University) and Emani Nichols (Morehouse College), and Team Young At Heart, which consisted of Tedarius Abrams (Bethune-Cookman), Elae Hill (North Carolina A&T) and Sharon Joy Washington (Florida A&M).

During the closing ceremony, the Fellows received their $10,000 scholarships and certificates of completion. Lifestyle influencer and 2019 DTU Advisor Fonzworth Bentley (a graduate of Morehouse College), 2019 DTU Ambassador DJ Envy (“The Breakfast Club” and a graduate of Hampton University), Chevrolet leaders and NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. spoke, as did the Fellows.

“Chevrolet was excited to partner with the NNPA to drive the importance of storytelling and finding new roads during their fellowship,” said Brad Franz, senior manager, Crossover Vehicles Advertising & Marketing, Chevrolet. “The fellows seized the opportunity to embark on this unexpected journey of professional and personal self-discovery while gaining new tools along the way.”

NNPA publications, the Atlanta Voice, Chicago Crusader, The Washington Informer and our very own Houston Forward Times hosted the Fellows during their internship road trip experience, allowing them to hone their print, broadcast, digital and photojournalism skills while driving the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Blazer to discover unexpected stories in the African American community.

“The NNPA was excited to partner with Chevrolet for another year in support of these young journalists to amplify community voices across our country,” said NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. “Having these young journalists in our newsrooms working side by side with our publishers was inspiring, and we are committed to including young storytellers’ voices in our reporting.”

Chevrolet and the NNPA are celebrating their fourth year of putting on the award-winning DTU program. The annual program has awarded nearly a half-million dollars in scholarships and stipends since its inception in 2016. It began with a select number of schools and, based on the overwhelming response, the submission process was opened to all students in their sophomore through senior years at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with an interest in journalism, communications, mass media or visual arts.

The six journalism students wrote several powerful pieces, produced video content, participated in press conferences and met Charles Muse, one of the Chevrolet Blazer engineers.

The six DTU Journalism Fellows’ stories were prominently featured on the NNPA website (www.nnpa.org/chevydtu) throughout the program, as Team Ingenious’ work was regularly featured in the Houston Forward Times print publication and on their website (www.forwardtimes.com).

To learn more about the Discover the Unexpected Journalism Fellowship, please visit the website at www.nnpa.org/chevydtu.