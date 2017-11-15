Chris Brown’s ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon’ Album Goes Gold

It’s raining plaques!

Chris Brown’s new album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon is doing numbers. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the double LP has already been certified gold after just over a week on sale.

CB announced the feat of over 500,000 copies sold to fans on social media. The Virginia singer also retweeted a post that declared HOAFM is the “fastest album by a male singer to receive a gold certification by RIAA in 2017.”

Earlier this week, Breezy expressed confusion after finding out the album would only have three days to chart, following its mid-week release on Halloween. “So I’m hearing that I will only be credited for 3 days of sales for my first week,” he wrote on social media. “DONT UNDERSTAND how that is…👀. Just like the 9 platinum plaques RIAA Just dropped out of the sky this year (not including the 3 that I just received for HOAFM singles). (10 platinums =💎) …. F*CK IT, either way I’m thankful for the support.”

It turns out the awkward release date didn’t hurt too badly. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and looks to keep its spot this week as HitsDailyDouble is reporting the album will move another 71,000 copies.

Heartbreak on a Full Moon boasts 45 tracks and features guest appearances from Usher, Gucci Mane, DeJ Loaf, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Kodak Black and even more.