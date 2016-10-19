Chris Rock Just Made History Worth $40 Million

Chris Rock is making a comeback to the comedy world, and he’s making history in the process.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he is returning to the stand-up world with two comedy specials in conjunction with Netflix, setting a record with $20 million per special.

This is a big deal as Rock is coming off of a 20-year relationship with HBO where he has delivered five stand-up comedy specials. The premium network has reportedly been also in talks to snag the comedian along with other streaming-based platforms like Amazon and Hulu, but Netflix ultimately won the battle.

Rock is reportedly set to tape the first show in 2017, following a new world tour which is currently being put together.

“Chris Rock is a beloved actor and director, and his remarkable stand-up makes him comic royalty,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer. “There is no one like him, and Netflix offers the global platform and creative freedom that will serve as a perfect home for someone with his incredible talent.”

Netflix VP of Original Documentary and Comedy Lisa Nishimura also sang Rock’s praises, adding that stand-up comedy is a primary focus for them: “Increasingly, Netflix is becoming the preeminent destination for stand-up comedy, partnering with top-tier talent across a wide variety of styles and humor.”

“I’m very excited to be working with Ted and Lisa and all the good people at Netflix,” the comedian said. “I can’t wait to get back on stage.”