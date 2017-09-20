City of Harvey Helps Houston-Area Residents with Hurricane Harvey Relief

ABOVE: (l to r) Durce Muhammad, City Director for Risk Management Cliff Taylor, Deputy Chief Greg Thomas, FT Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney, Harvey Mayor Eric J. Kellogg, FT Publisher/CEO Karen Carter Richards, Alderman Tracy Keys, Officer Darnell Keel and Deputy Chief Jason Banks

The Greater Houston area and the Forward Times recently had the great pleasure of welcoming the mayor of Harvey, Illinois, Eric J. Kellogg, and many of his top officials to the city of Houston. The contingent of Good Samaritans from up north delivered three 18-wheelers full of supplies to the area, and traveled to Houston to help individuals impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“As mayor of Harvey, Illinois, we couldn’t sit idly by and do nothing to help,” said Mayor Kellogg. “It was important for us to get involved as soon as we could to help our fellow brothers and sisters who were in need. We were happy to be in a position to help.”

While in Houston, Mayor Kellogg visited with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and also visited various locations housing storm victims, as well as areas devastated by the storm. The group also came by to tour the historic Forward Times headquarters and learn about its rich history.

Mayor Kellogg has been mayor of the city of Harvey since April 2014.

Joining Mayor Kellogg on their visit to Houston that was coordinated by local contact Durce Muhammad was City Director for Risk Management Cliff Taylor, Deputy Chief Greg Thomas, Alderman Tracy Keys, Officer Darnell Keel, City Attorney Bettie Lewis and Deputy Chief Jason Banks.