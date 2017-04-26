City of Houston Dedicates April 11 as ‘Laurie Vignaud Day’

ABOVE: Laurie Vignaud of Capital One Bank and Houston District K Council Member Larry Green hold a framed proclamation presented to Vignaud at the April 11 City Council Meeting.

This past April 11th, Mayor Sylvester Turner and the members of Houston City Council honored Capital One Community Development Banking Senior Vice President of Texas and Louisiana, Laurie Vignaud, with a proclamation and marked the day as “Laurie Vignaud Day” in the City of Houston. Houston District K Council Member Larry Green nominated Vignaud for the honor, so as to recognize her long-standing contribution of service in the areas of community development, small business development, economic development and financial literacy.

“It’s a thrill to be recognized by the City of Houston with this honor,” said Vignaud. “I’m proud to work for a company, Capital One, that is committed to investing for good in greater Houston to help the area grow and thrive. And I’m fortunate to work alongside co-workers who believe in giving back to our city and with nonprofit partners, elected officials and others who understand the importance of collaboration in improving opportunities for people and businesses across the community.”

Vignaud has overall responsibility for the development, monitoring, management and promotion of community development programs and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) initiatives for Capital One Bank in Texas and Louisiana. She has created and led some of the bank’s most innovative affordable housing, small business and asset/capacity building initiatives in the region. One such program, “Getting Down to Business”, has received national recognition. The team led by Vignaud recognizes and cultivates community development projects, which may involve the new construction and renovation of single-family housing units throughout Capital One’s south central region. Vignaud serves as the President of Capital One’s Community Development Corporation, the entity that provides capital to nonprofit housing developers for the construction of new single-family homes sold to low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers. She works directly with various governmental, non-profit and for-profit agencies to provide and promote affordable housing, small business and economic development, and asset-building opportunities. Vignaud has more than 20 years of experience in community development and more than 24 years in banking. Active in the community, Vignaud serves on the board of the NAACP Texas State Corporate Advisory Board, City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity Advisory Board, Texas Southern University Business School Advisory Board, Houston Area Urban League and the board of the Ensemble Theater.