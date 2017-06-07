City of Houston Honors Former City Council Member Peter Brown

ABOVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with members of the Houston City Council and staff, gathered to recognize former City Councilman, and longtime city leader, Peter Brown

Last Tuesday, May 30th, Houston city leaders gathered to recognize former City Councilman, and longtime city leader, Peter Brown, aka Pedestrian Pete, to honor the impactful legacy he has had on the City of Houston, and for his many contributions to city development during his lifetime that have improved the Houston community. Many don’t know the role Brown had in having Dowling Street renamed to Emancipation Avenue, including the recent monetary donation generously given by Brown for the new street signs for Emancipation Avenue. Mayor Sylvester Turner and the members of City Council declared the day as Peter Brown Day in the City of Houston.

The Forward Times salutes you, Council Member Peter Brown!