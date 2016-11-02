Colin Kaepernick Holds ‘Know Your Rights’ Camp for Underprivileged Kids

On Saturday, Colin Kaepernick held a “Know Your Rights” camp for underprivileged Bay Area children while he had some time on a bye week.

“We want to teach you today about financial literacy, how you can pursue higher education, how you can be physically fit and healthy,” Kaepernick told the kids. “We will talk about police brutality, and what to do about it, but we also have lawyers, professors, health and fitness experts, because we want you to be able to live the life of your dreams.”

Kapernick offered the kids a list of ten rights they should know, inspired by the Black Panthers’ “Ten-Point Program”:

1. You have the right to be free.

2. You have the right to be healthy.

3. You have the right to be brilliant.

4. You have the right to be safe.

5. You have the right be loved.

6. You have the right to be courageous.

7. You have the right to be alive.

8. You have the right to be trusted.

9. You have the right to be educated.

10. You have the right to know your rights.

“This is just the beginning, man,” Kaepernick said. “What we’ve done here today in Oakland, we want to do all over the country, in cities all over this country, by bringing together local leaders, local activists and local youth, and not only giving them the skills and lessons they need, but we want to show them how much we love and value them.”