Communities and Organizations Across Houston Join the Y at the 30th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast and in MLK Day of Service Projects

Houston, TX—This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, taking place Monday, January, 21 YMCA of Greater Houston will join hundreds of YMCAs and other organizations nationwide in hosting events to reflect on the legacy of Dr. King and host service projects intended to bring together all residents in a spirit of unity. MLK Day of Service activities are open to the public and include a variety of activities across the city.

The 30th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast held Saturday, January 19 at the Kingdom Builders Center 6011 W. Orem Drive is an inspiring event that kicks off these projects. The program includes a panel conversation featuring Y Teen L.I.F.E. participants, moderated by trusted journalist and Board Chair Khambrel Marshall. Teen spokespersons will be available for interviews immediately following the breakfast.

“At the YMCA of Greater Houston, we believe we are stronger when everyone in the community has a stake in the common good,” said Marshall. “We are eager for this time to gather and reflect, to share a meal together and listen to our young people’s dreams for the future of our city. I hope people leave the breakfast feeling empowered and ready to get their hands dirty doing social good.”

On MLK Day of Service, YMCAs in Houston will mobilize our members and volunteers to complete projects in their communities. YMCA President & CEO Stephen Ives will be participating in Tellepsen Y’s beautification project at Mac Gregor Elementary School on Monday, January 21 at 9 a.m., including painting, gardening and organizing books. He will be available for interviews during this time. For a comprehensive list of activities, visit ymcahouston.org/mlk-service.

