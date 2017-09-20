Congressman Al Green Hosts Important Hurricane Harvey Recovery Town Hall

ABOVE: Harris County Commissioner for Precinct One Rodney Ellis and Congressman Al Green

This past Saturday, U.S. Congressman Al Green (TX-9) hosted an extremely important and informational town hall meeting regarding the Hurricane Harvey Recovery Resources available to individuals impacted by the storm. Following the meeting, which was held at Fondren Middle School, a host of organizations answered specific questions the attendees had regarding Hurricane Harvey relief and the resources that were available to them.

“Long after Hurricane Harvey left our area with unprecedented flooding and tornado damages, Harris and Fort Bend counties have had to deal with the massive recovery efforts that come along with a storm like this,” said Congressman Green. “My staff and I have remained in close contact with local, state, and federal officials and we will continue to keep everyone informed as we continue to recover and attempt to get back to normal.”

The organizations and representatives who were present to assist affected residents included:

Harris Country Flood Control District Gary Bezemek – Harris County Flood Control Speaker Gary Zika – Federal Projects Manager Rob Lazaro – HCFCD’s Communication Officer Myron Jones – HCFCD, Harris County Precinct 1 Liaison

FEMA Individual Assistance – Elliot Santiago SBA Division – Garth Macdonald, Public Affairs Specialist Mitigation – Carl Rae/Jose Rivera Disability Integration Assistance – Everette Sedgwick Congressional Affairs – John Vaggese

Disaster Survivor Assistance

Eight (8) Americorps representatives at the resource tables

Red Cross Jacques Dubose

Harris County Appraisal District Jack Barnett – Appraiser and Exemptions specialist

Michael E DeBakey VA Medical Center Bridget House and Cheryl Houlette

Jewish Family Services Morgan Zeringue

Department of Labor William Liu – Investigator

Harris County Veteran Service Organization Vincent Morrison – Service Advisor



“I would like to personally thank all the organizations, public servants and medical professionals who have been helping those in need, as well as the people in our communities who have put themselves at risk to meet the needs of their neighbors,” said Congressman Green. “We are in this together and we will get through this together.”

After the town hall, Congressman Green also participated in a tele-town hall, along with Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Fort Bend County Commissioner Grady Prestage.