Congressman Al Green’s Statement on House Passage of TrumpCare

Washington, D.C. (May 5, 2017) – Rep. Al Green (D-TX), a member of the House Financial Services Committee issued the following statement on the House passage of TrumpCare:

“The House Republican bill, H.R. 1628, does not save healthcare. This bill will not provide for the health needs of millions of Americans. It will not cover all pre-existing conditions. It will put millions of healthcare dollars in the pockets of the very wealthy.

“This legislation will eliminate healthcare coverage for 24 million Americans. This is a careless political scheme to win elections, and line the pockets of the wealthy at the expense of the health and financial futures of hard-working Americans.

“In Texas, more than 1.8 million individuals who have gained coverage since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was implemented could lose coverage if this Trumpcare bill becomes law. Almost 1 million individuals in our state who received financial assistance to purchase Marketplace coverage in 2016 are at risk of having coverage become unaffordable when the Republican Congress eliminates the paid for subsidies in the ACA.

“Trumpcare means less care for Americans who will buy cheap health insurance policies and find they are worthless when they get sick and need care. This is tax care for the 400 richest families, who will receive about $7 million healthcare dollars in their pockets if this bill becomes law.

“The House GOP passed a bill that may result in the deaths of thousands of working people each year. Trumpcare is fundamentally unsound. The American people will hold House Republicans and the Trump Administration accountable.”