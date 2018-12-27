Congresswoman Jackson Lee Hosts 24th Annual “Toys for the Kids” Giveaway

ABOVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner dances with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on stage at her 24th Annual “Toys for the Kids” Giveaway

Every year, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) successfully hosts her annual toy giveaway for needy families and children and this year was no exception.

This was Congresswoman Jackson Lee’s 24th Annual “Toys for the Kids” Giveaway, which was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center and is a consistent endeavor that she pursues to make the lives of those without sufficient means brighter during this special time of year.

“It always brings me great joy to see the smiles on the children’s faces and to be a blessing to families during this holiday season,” said Congresswoman Jackson Lee. “I want to thank my staff, community partners and all of the supporters who help make this important annual event for the community a huge success.”

The annual toy giveaway is a massive undertaking to organize and implement, but it is an incredible and unique opportunity to spread the holiday cheer.

Approximately 13,000 individuals attend the annual event during the Houston holiday season, with many participating organizations such as the Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, the Houston Fire Department, NASA Astronauts, the Houston Zoo, Coca Cola, the Oprah Winfrey Network, the Ensemble Theatre, Houston Ballet, Clutch the Rocket Bear, local Houston artists like Trae the Truth and entertainers from across the country, professional athletes, college and high school bands, dancers, cheerleaders, and of course, Santa himself, joining in to make the event a huge success. Mayor Sylvester Turner even joined in on the party as well.

One of the biggest delights at the event is the bike giveaway, where all of the kids are seen smiling from ear to ear as they receive their very first bike.

Such a meaningful event for the community thanks to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.