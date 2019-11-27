Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Celebrates Thanksgiving 2019 with the Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Jackson Lee —“Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday that celebrates universal truths: family, fellowship and gratitude. It is also a time to renew our values as a country—that we look out for those in need, that we help when we can and that we believe in a sense of family, neighborhood, and community.”

The Office of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is proud, once again, to facilitate its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. This week, we gather to give thanks on this uniquely American holiday, filled with friends, family and gratitude. For over two decades, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has contributed to the holiday effort at Thanksgiving by making people in their community feel special through our annual free turkey giveaway for Seniors. The event always brings a smile to the face of these seniors and their families. If the many years past are any indication, we expect to give away hundreds of turkeys. This is a special and meaningful time of year for many families. The onset of the Thanksgiving season heralds the beginning of the holiday season. As we embark on this Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, we are hard at work on our next event of the holiday season—our annual Toys-for-Kids giveaway, which will commemorate its 25th anniversary this year, and will occur next month, and which is also a magical day on Houston’s calendar. This year’s effort will see Congresswoman Jackson Lee visit sites on Monday, November 25, 2019, and on Tuesday, November 26. Join Congresswoman Jackson Lee for the Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, sure to usher in the goodness of the holiday season.