Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Has Texas Rapid Drug Detox Center Dedicated in Her Honor

ABOVE: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee cuts ceremonial ribbon at the opening of the Texas Rapid Drug Detox Center, which was dedicated in her honor.

This past Monday, July 16th, U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Senior Member of the House Committees on Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget, and the Ranking Member on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism Homeland Security and Investigations, attended the opening of the Texas Rapid Drug Detox Center, which was dedicated in her honor, at the United Memorial Medical Center located at 510 Tidwell Road in Houston, Texas.

The Texas Rapid Drug Detox Center is the only 24-hour hospital, drug-addiction treatment facility with the most breakthrough, safe and efficient drug detox method from opiate dependence which greatly reduces pain and suffering while valuing confidentiality and privacy of the patient.

“I am honored to have the Texas Rapid Drug Detox Center dedicated in my name,” said Congresswoman Jackson Lee. “But more importantly, I am grateful to them for the critical work they do in saving lives and mitigating the harms associated with drug abuse.”

Mr. Syed Rizwan Mohiuddin wanted to provide this procedure to the underserved and underprivileged communities that suffer from these issues on a daily basis.

Many people don’t realize what an individual suffers within their mind and body which is why Syed strongly believed that drug addiction should be diagnosed and treated, versus being punished and disregarded as taboo in society.

“This type of disease should be treated with medical support and awareness,” said Syed. “Opiate addiction is a major issue that is prevalent in our society today. The importance of this issue leads us to provide treatment options to litigate opium addiction throughout the city of Houston.”

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) has decided to offer this treatment option to surrounding communities in Houston to help eliminate this type of addiction. Syed recognized that this type of care needed to be established in an area that will recognize the stigma behind opiate addiction. His commitment and care to the City of Houston and his realization to help the underserved community has brought great value to this program and its ability to help those who are willing to accept a better way of life.

Syed and the staff at UMMC have undergone the treatment of eight (8) patients which have produced optimal results that have bettered the lives for not only patients, but for their families as well. This type of treatment was provided at the care and expense of UMMC.

“To see change in someone’s body is one thing,” said Syed. “But to see a reason to live in someone’s eyes is another type of gratification and reason to be able to provide this service.”

For more information, visit the website at http://www.ummc.care/services. To schedule a complimentary consultation, please email trdd@ummc.care or call 1-866-DETOX-ME.