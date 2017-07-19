Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Holds “Don’t Touch Our Healthcare March and Rally”

This past Monday, July 10th, U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) held a “Don’t Touch Our Healthcare March and Rally” at Houston City Hall to highlight the harsh impact that she states the U.S. Senate’s cruel healthcare bill will have on everyone in the country, especially Texans.

“Senate Trumpcare is a heartless and immoral attempt to deny basic health services to hard working families,” said Congresswoman Jackson Lee. “Preventing this obscene legislation from becoming law is a critical test of our time. Millions of lives depend on our success, and one of them could be yours or someone you love.”

The Congresswoman was joined at the gathering by scores of concerned citizens and health professionals, where they outlined the horrific effects they state Senate Trumpcare will have on Texas residents, which they state would include:

More than two and a half million Texans losing their health coverage

The loss of $62 billion in federal funding for Medicaid, CHIP, and financial assistance for marketplace coverage

Close to one million Texans losing financial assistance to help pay for their health coverage thus losing affordable coverage options

Over half a million kids having their health coverage drastically rolled back

Congresswoman Jackson Lee indicated that the devastation in the 18th Congressional District alone would be widespread and would include:

89,300 adults ages 18-64 will losing their health insurance coverage

1,800 elderly who rely on Medicaid losing coverage

Nearly 13 thousand people with employer-provided health insurance losing coverage

Close to 5,000 people who purchase market place health insurance losing coverage

Congresswoman Jackson Lee, a member of the House Budget Committee, a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary and Homeland Security and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations, continued with her blistering rebuke of Trumpcare by saying:

“The Senate Trumpcare health bill is a poorly disguised tax giveaway to the wealthy that is extremely unhealthy for the vast majority of working Americans. Nationwide, Trumpcare cuts $774 Billion from Medicare and knocks 22 million Americans off of their health insurance plans. The meanness of the Senate measure is bipartisan. Republican districts in Texas will also be hard-hit by this unhealthy bill. In Ted Poe’s district, approximately 86 thousand people will lose their health coverage. Roughly the same number of individuals in Kevin Brady’s district will also lose coverage. The numbers are no better in Pete Olsen’s district, where roughly 87 thousand people will lose their health insurance. Senate Trumpcare will reverse the gains that Texas made in insuring its citizens under the Affordable Care Act. Under the ACA, nearly two million previously uninsured Texans acquired coverage. With Trumpcare, the State’s now-historically low rate of uninsured people will increase 58 percent by 2019. We can’t afford to go back to 2010 when Texas had the highest rate of uninsured people of any state in the nation with almost one in four of its citizens having to go it alone. Further, Senate Trumpcare would defund Planned Parenthood, putting millions of people who rely on Planned Parenthood for health services at risk. In Texas alone, 120,000 people rely on Planned Parenthood annually. That figure includes the more than 31,000 people who turn to Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast in Houston for lifesaving cancer screenings, birth control, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.”

Congresswoman Jackson Lee encouraged all in attendance to “join the fight” by calling 202-224-3121 and asking to speak to their respective Senator.