Constable May Walker’s Upcoming Golf Tournament Benefits Scholarship Program

Constable May Walker will be hosting her “12th Annual Law Enforcement Scholarship Golf Classic” on Saturday, October 1, 2016, at the Wildcat Golf Club 12000 Almeda, Houston, TX.

The proceeds from the golf tournament will help underwrite Constable Walker’s Scholarship Program enabling her to provide assistance to two (2) deserving students who otherwise would not have an opportunity to pursue a higher education. It affords two (2) four-year scholarships to students who live in and attend a high school located within the Precinct 7 jurisdiction. The two scholarships include tuition and a book voucher for the fall and spring semesters, however parents and/or students are financially responsible for courses taken during the summer months.

To date, seven (7) area students have benefited from Constable Walker’s Law Enforcement Scholarship Program which was established in 2005.

For information on how you can support or participate in the 2016 Law Enforcement Scholarship Golf Classic, or for scholarship application information please call (713) 274-3518 or email pamela.greenwood@cn7.hctx.net.