Cornerstone Government Affairs Adds Political Consultant To Texas Team

Cornerstone Government Affairs announced Tuesday that Justin Jordan, an award-winning political consultant and strategist, and founder of Patriot Group Strategies is joining the firm. He will be splitting his time between the company’s Texas offices in Houston and Austin, and Washington, D.C., and will transition from political consulting to lobbying and government affairs.

“Justin will be a great addition to our Texas and D.C. teams,” said Tony Essalih, a member of the firm’s Texas operation. “His instincts, relationships and skillset will be a perfect fit for us.”

Justin has more than 14 years of experience guiding congressional, state legislature, judicial, county executive, mayoral, city council, and school board campaigns. Over the years, he developed a niche for reaching and attracting voters through the use of unconventional and innovative communication strategies. He managed all aspects of his campaigns including strategy, communications, fundraising and personnel. Justin is also an expert in the development and deployment of political print, television, and radio advertising.

Prior to starting his own political consulting firm, Justin served as a Harris County precinct chair, deputy field coordinator for the National Republican Congressional Committee, chairman of the Texas Federation of College Republicans, and as Executive Director for the watchdog organization Texans for Ethics and Accountability.

“I am looking forward to joining Cornerstone’s talented team of professionals, and to the collaborative opportunities that will develop as a result of this partnership,” Justin said.

In Cornerstone’s Texas offices Justin joins Tony Essalih, a former chief of staff to Congressman John Culberson; Tim Schauer, former vice president for government affairs at Memorial Hermann Healthcare System; Tyler Nelson, a former chief of staff to Congressman Pete Olson; and Martin Hubert, former Deputy Comptroller for the State of Texas.