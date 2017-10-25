Council Member Dwight Boykins Continues to Move District D Forward With Approved Lease Agreement for HEB

ABOVE: Houston Council Member Dwight Boykins

At a recent Houston City Council meeting, Council Member Dwight Boykins, along with Mayor Sylvester Turner and his fellow city council colleagues, voted to approve an ordinance authorizing a lease agreement between the City of Houston and the Houston Housing Finance Corp., where Redick Edwards serves as Chair.

The lease agreement is for land located at S.H. 288 and North MacGregor. This agreement is the next step in bringing a full service, 70,000+ sq.ft. H-E-B to the Greater Third Ward community with necessary site improvements to include a detention pond for flood mitigation.

“This is a project I have worked on for the past three years,” said Councilmember Boykins. “During the Thanksgiving holiday in 2014, I asked one of the H-E-B executives in charge of real estate to come on a tour of District D. I shared my vision that this store could become a sustainable solution for this community as well as become a nationally recognized best practice for public-private partnerships and H-E-B was sold on the vision.”

Prior to H-E-B’s decision, Boykins began the process of identifying Grocery Store Retailers that would be willing to partner with the City of Houston by making the commitment to bring fresh food options to Greater Third Ward. Sadly, for many years the Greater Third Ward community has had limited access to healthy and affordable food options and had become one of many “food deserts” in the greater Houston area. Through this move, Boykins seeks to close that gap.

“I would like to thank everyone who made this possible,” said Boykins. I would like to thank Mayor Turner for picking up the baton where Mayor Annise Parker left off. I want to thank Tom McCasland for seeing this project to fruition after Neil Rackliff left to go to Washington. I want to thank Ana Patino-Martinez from Housing, Mary Buzak from City Legal, and Tom Davis from the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development. It was a team effort and we couldn’t have done it without their support.”

Boykins is truly hoping that this grocery store will serve as the catalyst for the revitalization that the Greater Third Ward, South Union, Museum Park, and the surrounding District D communities so desperately need.