Council Member Dwight Boykins Delivers New Fire Station Equipment in District D

ABOVE: Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins presents new fire station equipment to fire stations in District D

This past Monday, Council Member Dwight Boykins delivered brand new Stihl MS461R and Husqvarna K970 Fire Rescue Saws to each of his District D Fire Stations. Council Member Boykins purchased the much-needed pieces of fire station equipment, that will greatly assist in emergency situations, by using his Council District Service Funds. Council Member Boykins wanted to assist the District D fire stations because they were working with outdated equipment.

Council Member started at Fire Station 7 on Elgin St. and then proceeded to Fire Station 25, Fire Station 46, Fire Station 55, Fire Station 35, and Fire Station 70.