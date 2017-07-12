Council Member Dwight Boykins Hosts Birthday Celebration Charity Softball Game Benefiting the District D Senior Minor Home Repair Fund

ABOVE: City of Houston vs. Houston Media

This past Thursday, July 6th, Council Member Dwight Boykins hosted a Charity Softball Game in lieu of his annual birthday celebration, which benefited the District D Senior Minor Home Repair Fund, Inc.

The game took place at the newly renovated Emancipation Park and showcased Council Member Boykins and his City Council Colleagues versus representatives from the Houston Media.

The event featured a great game, a great cause, along with hot dogs being cooked up on the pit by Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña, ice cream and other prizes.

Mayor Sylvester Turner threw out the ceremonious first pitch to start the game.

“Instead of my usual birthday celebration on July 6th, I want to unite my City Council colleagues and members of the media, at least for the day, to showcase a spirit of cooperation and civility in Houston,” said Council Member Boykins. “Also, while the Senior Minor Home Repair operates year round, it’s important to help seniors in my district keep their homes cool, comfortable and safe during the hot summer months.”

Proceeds from the charity game were received during a brief intermission by the Senior Minor Home Repair Fund Board – a group of individuals who are passionately committed to making a difference in the lives of seniors in District D while improving their quality of life by providing minor home repairs at zero cost.

Since its inception in 2014, the District D Senior Minor Home Repair Fund, Inc. has repaired 317 homes.