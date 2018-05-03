Council Member Dwight Boykins Presents Check to Zina Garrison Academy Community Garden

This past Thursday, April 26, Houston Council Member Dwight Boykins (District D) made a major $10k donation towards the Zina Garrison Academy’s Community Garden.

The contribution was made so that whole, fresh foods will be made readily available to the citizens in the community who have traditionally struggled to have access because of the food desert that has existed.

“Zina Garrison does so much to empower our youth and make Houston a better place to live, especially through her Zina Garrison Academy Community Garden,” said Boykins. “Not only will this garden benefit the community at large, but it will help children by teaching them life skills and exposing them to new, enriching experiences. And that is why I am so proud to be able to present this $10k check to the Zina Garrison Academy Community Garden and to my friend, Zina Garrison.”

Garrison is widely known for her tremendous success as a tennis player, having won three grand slam doubles titles and an Olympic gold medal. But just as, if not more important than what she has accomplished on the world stage of athletics, is her philanthropy work right in the city of Houston.

In 1989, Garrison set up a foundation for homeless youth in Houston, and a few years later, she started the Zina Garrison All-Court Tennis Program for Children.

Through her work, Garrison has exposed kids to new life experiences, which is a tradition that continues through the Zina Garrison Academy Community Garden.

In urban areas, development has caused pollinated plants to disappear. Gardens like this one are also part of a conscious effort to incorporate more pollinated plants when and where possible.

Lastly, this garden will benefit children by teaching them life skills and exposing them to new enriching experiences.

Boykins felt it important to contribute to Garrison’s organization, with the idea of helping to break the cycle of not having whole, fresh foods readily available. The Zina Garrison Academy Community Garden is centered in an area where whole, fresh foods are not readily available, located at MacGregor Park (next to the Tennis Courts) in southeast Houston.

For more information about the Zina Garrison Academy Community Garden, please call 281.888.4700.