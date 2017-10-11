Council Member-Elect Jeffrey L. Boney Unopposed in race for Missouri City Council District B

ABOVE: Jeffrey L. Boney

In an era where incumbency no longer automatically guarantees you a spot in public service, community leader, local business owner and Associate Editor of the historic Forward Times newspaper has successfully found himself unopposed in his quest to become the next Council Member for Missouri City Council-District B.

Running on a theme of “Missouri City First,” Boney has truly exhibited quality leadership and is widely known for his extensive experience working in key areas that are sure to boost the growth and development of any city, especially Missouri City.

As a former bank executive and as the former President and CEO of the Houston Citizens Chamber of Commerce (now known as the Greater Houston Black Chamber or GHBC), Boney was instrumental in growing the membership of the Chamber and forging a new direction that has yielded success many years later, as the Chamber now has an expanded branch in Fort Bend County. As founder of the Texas Business Alliance, he has assisted countless small businesses in capital planning, business expansion and has led initiatives connecting large corporations to the services of small business owners, including creating a small business incubator to help teenagers start new businesses.

Having Boney on Missouri City Council is exciting news to Courtney Johnson Rose, who is a long-term Missouri City resident, and an area real estate broker/developer with George E. Johnson Properties.

“Jeffrey brings a unique background to the table with his understanding of finance, community development, public-private partnerships and the need to promote Missouri City as a top choice for those seeking to live outside of Houston-city proper,” states Johnson-Rose. “As a business owner, I’m looking forward to seeing expanded policies and incentives that create economic equality and prosperity for all the residents of Missouri City.”

When asked what does “Missouri City First” really mean for the nearly 68,000 residents of Missouri City he will make decisions for, Boney replied, “Commuter cities are in competition for residents who are seeking progressive communities and for new people coming into the region. My neighbors and I seek strong academic curriculums within our school systems, along with a thriving business community and a safe place to call home. That is why I ran, that is what will attract new residents to our great city, and that is exactly what I plan to champion during my tenure in office.”

During his unopposed stint on the campaign trail, Boney presented Missouri City residents with a three-part platform that included safer communities, business and economic development and enhanced community engagement. He also promised to support initiatives and funding that will ensure that critical public safety entities are strong enough to guarantee that the residents of Missouri City are safe during crisis and everyday situations. Boney has committed to reviewing best practices that have been adopted in cities across the rest of the country, to see if those programs can successfully be implemented in Missouri City to support safer communities.

“It is imperative that State legislators have strong, competent local representatives to move forward with the needs of our community. I am confident Jeff will provide that,” states State Rep. Ron Reynolds. “While we continue to combat the disruptive actions at the State level, we need true warriors who will stand with us to ensure that Missouri City has the necessary resources to get the job done.”

Unquestionably, Boney plans to be a leader on Missouri City Council when it comes to creating opportunities to expand the Missouri City business community, as he has a track record of creating women’s economic empowerment initiatives, helping teenagers start new businesses, and connecting small and large businesses together, while providing an ongoing platform to discuss the true needs of industry.

“Jeffrey will provide progressive leadership that will attract and strengthen existing Missouri City business during these competitive economic times,” states Grady Prestage, Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Commissioner. “Not only does Jeff have the experience, but his passion for people will be on full display as he uses his unrelenting voice on behalf of the community in a way that causes direct action.”

Boney, who will be sworn in on Monday, November 20, to replace longtime District B Council Member Don Smith, plans to continue supporting many of Smith’s primary focus points, such as his popular Missouri City Juneteenth Festival, and his focus on veterans and the revitalization of the Texas Parkway/Cartwright Corridor.

“I am eager to get to work with my colleagues, but I can’t do that until we get out and vote in this upcoming election,” says Council Member-Elect Boney. “In light of the Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, I strongly encourage all residents to come out and vote early, and I respectfully ask that all residents of District B come out and cast their vote for Jeffrey L. Boney.”

Early voting begins Monday, October 23, and lasts through Friday, November 3. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 7.

Boney will host an Election Night celebratory community event on November 7, where he plans to thank his supporters and get to know many of his neighbors and constituents in the district. Additional details regarding the event will be available closer to Election Day.

The Forward Times would like to congratulate our very own Associate Editor, Jeffrey L. Boney, on being unopposed after running a successful campaign. We look forward to seeing you as an advocate to do great things for the community, in the same way that you do for the community every week as a part of the Forward Times. Congratulations!