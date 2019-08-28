Dallas Cowboys Defeat the Houston Texans 34-0 in Week 3

In their 3rd preseason game, the Houston Texans suffered a disappointing, scoreless loss to the Dallas Cowboys. To make matters worse, Texans running back Lamar Miller tore his ACL in the second play of the 34-0 game. While the starters didn’t see a lot of action during this preseason game, the quality of play was lackluster at best.



Fret not. Amidst the lapses in quality play that the Cowboys took full advantage of, there were moments of hope. J.J. Watt took to the field briefly and delivered a tackle. So that is something to look forward to when the season begins. That’s it. That’s the moment of hope.



Not to harp on the previously stated ACL injury Miller suffered but it should be noted that it is, in fact, a season-ending injury. While Miller’s injury was the most devastating, it wasn’t the only injury. Senio Kelemete suffered an injury to the hand and Zach Fulton was carted off with a toe injury.



Watt spoke of Miller post-game, “He’s a great player. He’s a great running back. He can catch the ball; he can block well. He can do a lot of different things. It’s so tough. He’s an important piece of our puzzle and he’s a guy that we all love and love having him out there and competing with us side by side. You just hate to see it. Like I said, it’s the worst part of our game and now the rehab that he has to go through and the work that he’s going to do. He’s going to attack it and he’s going to be great at it. Those first few days are rough, so we will be by his side.”



Rookie fullback Cullen Gillaspia made a rookie mistake in missing a pivotal block. That miss turned into the Cowboys blocking a punt that resulted in an additional 6 points for them. Yikes.



The final Texans preseason game will be played on Thursday, August 29th at NRG stadium.