DeAndre Hopkins, Laremy Tunsil and Deshaun Watson named to 2020 Pro Bowl

The NFL announced that Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins, T Laremy Tunsil and QB Deshaun Watson were named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on January 26, 2020. This marks the 16th-consecutive season (2004-19) that the Texans have had at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl.



OLB Whitney Mercilus, NT D.J. Reader, LS Jon Weeks, C Nick Martin and ILB Zach Cunningham were each named alternates.



Hopkins has been selected to his fourth career and third consecutive Pro Bowl (2015, 2017-19) after compiling 99 receptions for 1,142 yards (11.5 avg.), seven touchdowns and 67 receiving first downs so far this season. He leads the AFC in receptions, receiving yards, receiving first downs and targets while ranking tied for fifth in the conference in receiving touchdowns. Hopkins has recorded at least five receptions and 40 receiving yards in 17 games in a row dating back to Week 15 of the 2018 season, which marks the longest streak in franchise history and the longest active streak in the NFL. He also became the second-youngest player in NFL history to reach 600 career catches and the third-youngest to 8,000 career receiving yards.



Tunsil has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his NFL career after starting 13 games at left tackle in his first season in Houston. He has helped the Texans offensive line allow one-or-less sacks in five games this season and Houston is 5-0 in those games. The Texans also allowed just seven sacks in Weeks 5-9, which tied for the second-fewest in the NFL over that span, and the team did not allow a sack in back-to-back games in Weeks 5-6 for the first time since Weeks 1-2 of 2014. Tunsil has also paved the way for Houston to rank seventh in the NFL in rushing yards per game this season at 130.9.



Watson, who will be making his second career and second consecutive Pro Bowl (2018-19), is 314-for-463 passing (67.8 percent) for 3,668 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 100.4 passer rating this season. He is the first player in NFL history to record consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns (2018-19) and tied Steve Young (1994, 1998) for the most such seasons in NFL history. Watson owns five games with over 250 passing yards and 40 rushing yards this season, which leads the NFL and ties Randall Cunningham (five in 1988) for the most in a season in NFL history. Watson also has seven rushing touchdowns in 2019, which is a single-season franchise record for a quarterback, and five games with three-or-more touchdown passes this season, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL in 2019.