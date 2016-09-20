Dear Editor:

NAACP leaders were also quoted as saying that they were aware of the protest but decided not to intervene or inform the community because the White Lives Matter group had a constitutional right to be there. Well, there used to be a constitutional right for whites to own slaves and to deny African Americans many of the rights supposedly guaranteed by the constitution. I am certain that past leaders of the NAACP, including Houston’s own esteemed NAACP Leader, Lula B. White, would not have stood by and allowed a racists group such as the White Lives Matter, waving their confederate flags, to disrespect the NAACP. The optics of that group, right in front of NAACP Headquarters, rubbed many people the wrong way, including me. Not only was the group allowed to block the sidewalk, which is illegal, they were right in front of the building and members of the Black community were across the street like they were the outsiders. This situation was created by the leadership of the NAACP when they knew in advance about the protest and did not inform the community.