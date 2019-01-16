Deconstructing the Case of Jazmine Barnes

Let me start by saying, the tragic, senseless and savage death of 7-year old Jazmine Barnes was a sobering wake-up call for us all going into 2019. In the midst of all the sensationalism surrounding the search for her killers we must not forget that a precious baby lost her life. I still can’t get her face out of my head. She was put here to teach us all a valuable lesson. She is still teaching.

I’ll be honest, when I first heard about the murder of Jazmine Barnes I assumed the perpetrators were Black; not White. It hurts, but it’s true. I thought it was another case of a child caught up in the crossfire of an inner-city conflict. I actually had to be convinced that the initial suspect was a White male; after visiting Jazmine’s mother in the hospital and listening to she and her daughters tell their traumatic stories. After drawing a comparative analysis to a yet-unsolved case we handled in that same area a year earlier, we thought it was our duty to warn Black people to be careful and to protect themselves.

When I received the phone call that a Black male had been arrested for his confessed role in the murder of Jazmine Barnes, I felt nothing. It was never about finding the White person who murdered Jazmine. It was always about finding the right person who murdered Jazmine. The principle of justice is not a respecter of persons. It does not care about race, creed or color. The young men who have been charged with capital murder in this case have a right to due process. However, if they are found to be responsible for clipping the Earthly wings of this 7-year old angel then so be it. As a people we must mature to the point that we keep the same energy when it’s time to address inner city violence that we have when it’s time to address racial violence (which is very real in this country). No I do not wish the shooter had been White. I only wish that baby had not been shot at all.

Some in our community felt embarrassed when it was revealed that the gunman was not White. My question: “embarrassed in front of whom?” It’s as if, even when we are fighting for our children, we are caught up in what White America and mainstream media thinks of us. I, personally, am very proud of the way we came together to find justice for Jazmine Barnes. How could you be ashamed of what you did to help find who did this to an innocent child. Yes, we were misled by mistaken information at first, but if in the end we find justice for Jazmine that’s all that matters.

As for those who accused the Black community for trying to radicalize Jazmine’s death to stoke racial fires in America, you are sadly mistaken and you should get over yourselves. Be clear! Nobody has to exaggerate the evils of White America done to Black people. The truth about it is bad enough. How many times has a Black man or woman been falsely accused, beaten, lynched, jailed and even killed for crimes committed by White men in this country? We have 464 years of content to draw from and we don’t have to fabricate one thing. At the time of this writing, the longest government shutdown in history is underway as the President and his enemies war politically over funding for a wall to be built in between Mexico and America. Racial tensions were high in this country long before the Jazmine Barnes case.

In reality, I am not at all concerned about what people outside of our community think of us. I am more concerned about what we think about ourselves. The Black community has nothing to apologize for. We did the best we could with the information we had to find justice for our child, Jazmine Barnes. Our efforts were sincere; not sensationalized. If we owe anyone an apology, it’s Jazmine Barnes. Maybe we should apologize to her for our failure to unite and build a world wherein she would not have to suffer the way she did.

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan said it best; we are fighting a war on two fronts. According to the FBI, hate crimes are on the rise in America and Black people are the number one target. This is war #1. The second war is the war within our community where we settle our differences with guns and violence instead of the wise use of conflict resolution. One is called a hate crime. The others are what I call “self-hate crimes.” Let us, in the name of Jazmine Barnes, set aside our differences to fight the good fight on both fronts.

If you lifted a finger, reposted a flyer, sent a tweet, donated a dime to her family or even said a prayer for Jazmine Barnes, let no one make you feel like you didn’t the right thing. Even if we have to cross some quicksand to get there it was, is and always will be about justice for our babies. May the legacy of young Jazmine Barnes and the lessons learned in the process serve as catalyst for a new day in our community.