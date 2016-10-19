A Dedicated Public Servant Until The End: Longtime Fort Bend Constable Ruben Davis, Passes Away

Family, friends and constituents received the sad news that longtime Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable Ruben George Davis Jr. passed away peacefully this past Tuesday, October 18, 2016, in the early morning hours, as a result of natural causes. He was 61.

Davis faithfully served as Constable of Fort Bend County Precinct 2, where he provided services to a community that included Missouri City, the City of Houston within Fort Bend County, Stafford, Fresno, Arcola and other areas within the cities of Sugar Land and Richmond, since May 1996. He spent his professional career working to empower people and communities, and had a major impact on nearly everyone he interacted with and his impact went beyond the role of politics.

“Ruben was a close friend, who was a devoted husband and father,” said State Rep. Ron Reynolds, who represents the Fort Bend County area where Davis served. “Ruben was committed to public service, and I have never met a more committed law enforcement officer. He will be missed by the entire Fort Bend Precinct 2 community, and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Sharon, daughter Robin, and the entire Davis family.”

Constable Davis’ motto was “From this community – For this community” and he loved his Missouri City/Fort Bend County community.

“We are all saddened by the sudden loss of Constable Davis,” stated Commissioner, Precinct 2, Grady Prestage. “Constable Davis has served this county and his constituents faithfully for over 20 years and his loss will be felt by not only our employees, but by the community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

County Judge Robert Hebert remembers Constable Ruben Davis as a dedicated servant for the residents of Precinct 2, and states “Our prayers are for the comfort of his family and close friends at this time.”

Recognizing the needs of the youth and senior citizens in the community, Davis regularly extended his administration to the youth by providing job opportunities to enhance their skills and devoted his personal time providing opportunities to the elders. He also gave back to the community on a regular basis, having hosted several popular and well-attended community focused events, such as his Annual Prayer Breakfast; Fish Fry and Crawfish Festival; Annual Seniors Christmas Luncheon; Annual Holiday Dance; and Annual Golf Tournament.

Davis was a graduate of the University of Houston with a degree in Criminal Justice, and a graduate of Prairie View A&M University with a Master’s degree in Counseling. He held numerous police certifications, including police academy instructor, DARE instructor, crime prevention specialist, and a master police license – the highest license in the state of Texas.

After 21 years with the Houston Police Department (HPD), Constable Davis retired as a Sergeant and then continued his law enforcement career in the greater Fort Bend area providing over 40 years of continuous public service.

Davis had many affiliations and board appointments, including: Fort Bend County Criminal Justice Grant Board; University of Houston Sugar Land Advisory Board member; Former Board member Fort Bend County YMCA; Community Council of Fort Bend, founder; National Diversity Forum Board; Former Board member NOBLE Executive board; Past Immediate President Houston Chapter of National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives; Former Board member Afro-American Police Officers League; International Association of Police Chiefs; Former Board member City/County Juvenile Justice Board City of Houston; Lee P. Brown Criminal Justice Institute, Wiley College Marshall, Texas; Executives Police Session Project for Community-Oriented Policing; Chi Sigma Iota Honor Society; Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo; Fort Bend County Community Liaison Deputy Program; T.O.P.S. (Teens Oriented Police Seminar); Adjunct Professor for the Houston Community College System; and much more.

Davis loved his Deputies, Precinct 2 staff, and his constituents. He loved God and was devoted to his family. Constable Davis is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Robin; father; brother; and sisters, and was preceded in death by his eldest daughter Traneka, who passed away from Large Diffused B-Cell Lymphoma in 2015. She was 36-years-old and a television writer, working in Los Angeles at the time of her death.

Davis leaves a tremendous legacy that will forever be cemented in the history of Fort Bend County, the Greater Houston area and the entire state of Texas.

The Forward Times extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Ruben George Davis Jr., and we will share the funeral arrangements with our readers and the community as soon as they are finalized.