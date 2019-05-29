Delta Sigma Theta Houston Alumnae Chapter Awards Nearly $100,000 in 2019 Scholarships

Thirty-one deserving Houston-area high school seniors received more than $90,000 in scholarships from the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. during this year’s May Week Celebration on May 19, 2019 at The Power Center.

The students also were awarded commemorative medals noting them as HAC Scholars. This year’s May Week co-chairs were Brenda White and Karla Fleming-Jones. The

Scholarship co-chairs were Nita Gilbert and Thelma Kennedy-Malveaux.

The May Week scholarship recipients are:

Ambrose Haskins, HAC Educational Scholarship, $10,000

Beverly Hughes, Geraldine P. Wood STEM Scholarship, $10,000

Demi Mitchell, HAC Service Scholarship, $5,000

Rachel C. Smith, President’s STEM Scholarship, $5,000

Jillian Harris, President’s STEM Scholarship, $5,000

Nadiya Blair, Jordan Family Scholarship, $5,000

Tamia Horton, Thelma Patten Law Scholarship, $5,000

Kyndal Nichols, HAC Continuing Education Scholarship, $5,000

Gabriella Tavera, HAC Continuing Education Scholarship, $5,000

Melissa Atkins, Beatrice Engram Delta Daytimers Scholarship, $2,000 and the Rosalyn Smith Scholarship, $1,000 ($3,000 total)

Brock Lewis, Gail Boyd Rogers STEM Scholarship, $1,500 and the Dr. Anna Viltz Scholarship, $1,000 ($2,500 total)

Na’Arah Perry-Chaney, Bobbie Nell Jones Scholarship, $1,250 and the Doris Rodgers Robins Scholarship, $1,000 ($2,250 total)

Aaron Ward, Fonsworth Benbow Scholarship, $2,000

Kendalyn Robinson, HAC Academic Scholarship, $2,000

Khamryn Tucker, HAC Academic Scholarship, $2,000

Kristopher Hoskin, Dr. Chester Levy, Jr. Scholarship, $2,000

Tiana Williams, Thelma Robins Gould Scholarship, $1,000 and the Florence Adell Williams Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 ($2,000 total)

Benjamin White, Dalton Family Scholarship, $1,000 and the Burton Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 ($2,000 total)

Nadia Armstrong, Banks/Hubbard Mothers Memorial, $1,000 and the Phillip Sterling Scholarship, $1,000 ($2,000 total)

Chanel Harris, E.A. Piper Education Scholarship, $1,000 and the Moore Family Scholarship, $1,000 ($2,000 total)

Madeline Daigle, Carla & Howard Williams Scholarship, $1,000 and the Pearl C. Suel Scholarship, $1,000 ($2,000 total)

Alisha Hodge, Rose Jones Hyde Scholarship, $1,600

Madison Sydney, Burns & McDonnell Scholarship, $1,500

Kellin McGowan, Jones-Kura Scholarship, $1,000

Madilyn Moseley, One Delta Plaza Educational Center Scholarship, $1,000

Matthew Mabin, Kaleidoscope Foundation Scholarship, $1,000

Kaylyn Stewart, Gregory Gerrod Parker Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Jalen Crossland, Gregory Gerrod Parker Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Jada Ellis, John A. Oliphant, Sr. Scholarship, $1,000

Sean Gilmore, Dedra Davis, Esq. Scholarship, $1,000

Sydney Shipp, Viola Bess Hebert Scholarship, $1,000

Another $9,500 in scholarships will be presented to graduating seniors in the chapter’s Delta Gems and EMBODI programs at their year-end event.