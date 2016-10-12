Democratic National Committee Partners with the “Black Press of America” to Effectively Reach Black Voters

ABOVE: Donna Brazile, the interim chairwoman of the DNC, said that minority voters will play a critical role in the success of Democrats in November. (Freddie Allen/AMG/NNPA)

This past Thursday, October 6, the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), the nation’s largest trade association of African American-owned newspapers and media companies, announced that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has planned a national advertising campaign with the trade group to reach Black voters.

The DNC’s half-page ad titled, “Protect Our Legacy,” includes the text: “The next president will either build on Barack Obama’s legacy or tear it apart. On November 8th, vote for Democrats so we can keep this country moving forward.”

In an earlier statement, Donna Brazile, the interim chairwoman of the DNC, said that minority voters will play a critical role in the success of Democrats in November.

“The future of the country is at stake,” said Brazile. “We know how critical it is to reach voters where they are, and the DNC is determined to remind voters that the best way to protect the tremendous progress we’ve made, under President Obama’s leadership, is to elect Democrats across the country from the courthouse to the White House.”

Known as the “Voice of Black America,” the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) represents 211 African American-owned media companies and newspapers operating in 33 states across the United States. NNPA member newspapers reach 20.2 million readers per week with national offices located in Washington, DC.

The Forward Times has been an active and engaged member of the NNPA for over 50 years.

“This is our first national ad buy, this year, with one of the two major political parties,” stated Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., the president and CEO of the NNPA. “With all of the talk about how important the Black vote is in 2016, it is significant that it was the DNC that made the strategic decision to buy print ads with the NNPA. It was a wise, respectful and timely decision, and will unquestionably help to raise public awareness in the Black community about the importance of voting in 2016.”

Leading up to this November election, the NNPA has taken a leadership role in using its voice to issue an urgent clarion call for a massive, historic and unprecedented Black American voter turnout across the nation.

Last month, the NNPA launched “Project Black Voter Turnout 2016: 20 Million Black Voters to the Polls,” an initiative where the entire NNPA membership was challenged to issue front-page news coverage and motivational editorials, as well as present banner ads on their publication websites, to promote effective Get-Out-The-Vote (GOTV) campaigns in the Black community.

The NNPA’s “Project Black Voter Turnout 2016: 20 Million Black Voters to the Polls” has been working in coalition with other national organizations, such as The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, NAACP, Rainbow Push, National Action Network, National Urban League, Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Black Lives Matter, National Baptist Convention, Progressive National Baptist Convention, AME, AME Zion, COGIC, UCC and the National Council of Churches, to help engage the Black community and all voters in print, online and through social media.

